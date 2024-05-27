OAR Resources Plans Massive Options Issue

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

OAR Resources Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing the issue of over 278 million options exercisable at $0.007 each by 30 June 2027, with a proposed issue date of 10 July 2024. This move by OAR, an entity listed on the ASX under the issuer code OAR, indicates a strategic financial decision to generate capital.

