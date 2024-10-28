News & Insights

OAR Resources Ltd Focuses on Critical Minerals Portfolio

October 28, 2024 — 07:29 pm EDT

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

OAR Resources Ltd is showcasing its strategic investment in a promising portfolio of critical minerals, including uranium and rare earth elements, located in world-class regions. This initiative aims to position the company as a key player in these high-demand sectors, appealing to investors seeking opportunities in essential resources.

