OAR Resources Ltd Focuses on Critical Minerals Portfolio

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

OAR Resources Ltd is showcasing its strategic investment in a promising portfolio of critical minerals, including uranium and rare earth elements, located in world-class regions. This initiative aims to position the company as a key player in these high-demand sectors, appealing to investors seeking opportunities in essential resources.

