OAR Resources Ltd Announces Security Consolidation

October 30, 2024 — 12:58 am EDT

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

OAR Resources Ltd has announced a security consolidation set to begin trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 3, 2024. This move affects several of their securities, including options and ordinary shares, and aims to streamline their financial structure. Investors should mark their calendars for key dates in December to stay informed on this development.

