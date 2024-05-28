News & Insights

Stocks

OAR Resources Bolsters Brazilian Uranium Exploration

May 28, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

Oar Resources Limited has significantly expanded its uranium exploration efforts in Brazil, growing its landholdings by 283% to a total of 880 square kilometers in the uranium-prospective regions of Rio Grande Do Sul and Goiás, near historical uranium sites. The company is initiating field work to identify potential drilling targets, aligning with its strategy to develop a diversified portfolio for a decarbonized future.

For further insights into AU:OAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.