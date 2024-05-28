OAR Resources Bolsters Brazilian Uranium Exploration

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

Oar Resources Limited has significantly expanded its uranium exploration efforts in Brazil, growing its landholdings by 283% to a total of 880 square kilometers in the uranium-prospective regions of Rio Grande Do Sul and Goiás, near historical uranium sites. The company is initiating field work to identify potential drilling targets, aligning with its strategy to develop a diversified portfolio for a decarbonized future.

For further insights into AU:OAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.