Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Oakworth Capital Inc. (OAKC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.38 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $3.62 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $27.95 million from $25.59 million last year.

Oakworth Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.38 Mln. vs. $3.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $27.95 Mln vs. $25.59 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.