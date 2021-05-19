World Markets

Oaktree to buy Lionrock's stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources

Contributors
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published

Chinese retail giant Suning 002024.SZ owns 68.5% of the top league club, which is suffering due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lionrock Capital owning the rest.

Oaktree, Lionrock and Suning all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8194 euros)

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group OAK_pa.N is set to buy Lionrock's minority stake in Inter Milan as part of a 275 million euro ($336 million) financing deal needed to shore up the Serie A club's finances, two sources close to the matter said.

Chinese retail giant Suning 002024.SZ owns 68.5% of the top league club, which is suffering due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lionrock Capital owning the rest.

Oaktree, Lionrock and Suning all declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8194 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Valentina Za)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

