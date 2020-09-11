Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OCSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -19.35% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.84, the dividend yield is 7.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSI was $6.84, representing a -19.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.50 and a 59.81% increase over the 52 week low of $4.28.

OCSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.64. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.31%, compared to an industry average of -16.2%.

