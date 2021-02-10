Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OCSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSI was $8.49, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.50 and a 98.36% increase over the 52 week low of $4.28.

OCSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of -14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCSI Dividend History page.

