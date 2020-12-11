Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OCSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.71, the dividend yield is 7.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSI was $7.71, representing a -9.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.50 and a 80.14% increase over the 52 week low of $4.28.

OCSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as %, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.