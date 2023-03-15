Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) closed the most recent trading day at $18.22, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 9.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.89 million, up 42.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $374.28 million, which would represent changes of +18.31% and +42.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.21% higher. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.89, which means Oaktree Specialty Lending is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

