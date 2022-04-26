Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (Symbol: OCSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.32, changing hands as low as $7.26 per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OCSL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.37 per share, with $7.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.26.

