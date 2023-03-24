Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) closed the most recent trading day at $18.31, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 10.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 9.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 14.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $91.89 million, up 42.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $374.28 million, which would represent changes of +18.31% and +42.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Specialty Lending is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.88, which means Oaktree Specialty Lending is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

