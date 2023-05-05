Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.72%, the lowest has been 6.75%, and the highest has been 16.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.44 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.43 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.93%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oaktree Specialty Lending. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCSL is 0.33%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.80% to 58,006K shares. The put/call ratio of OCSL is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.90% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending is 23.02. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $26.78. The average price target represents an increase of 27.90% from its latest reported closing price of 18.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oaktree Specialty Lending is 318MM, an increase of 14.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 5,015K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 3,606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCSL by 18.52% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,409K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCSL by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Investment Management holds 2,562K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCSL by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 70.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCSL by 261.36% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. OCSL's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. OCSL is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.