OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP Earnings Results: $OCSL Reports Quarterly Earnings

OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP ($OCSL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, missing estimates of $0.54 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $86,647,000, missing estimates of $94,803,135 by $-8,156,135.
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP Insider Trading Activity
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP insiders have traded $OCSL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHYLLIS R CALDWELL has made 5 purchases buying 2,334 shares for an estimated $37,735 and 0 sales.
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG removed 770,294 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,563,495
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 721,629 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,026,491
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC removed 422,776 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,895,476
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 408,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,243,591
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 272,300 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,441,213
- EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 260,025 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,241,007
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 258,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,217,619
