OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP Earnings Results: $OCSL Reports Quarterly Earnings

OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP ($OCSL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, missing estimates of $0.54 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $86,647,000, missing estimates of $94,803,135 by $-8,156,135.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OCSL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP Insider Trading Activity

OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP insiders have traded $OCSL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHYLLIS R CALDWELL has made 5 purchases buying 2,334 shares for an estimated $37,735 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CP stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.