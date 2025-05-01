Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Decreased Investment Income and Net Asset Value

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation reported Q2 2025 financial results, showing decreases in investment income and net asset value.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) reported its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, revealing total investment income of $77.6 million ($0.90 per share), down from $86.6 million ($1.05 per share) in the previous quarter. The decrease was attributed to lower interest income due to a smaller investment portfolio and some investments being placed on non-accrual status. Net investment income was $39.1 million ($0.45 per share), a decline from $44.3 million ($0.54 per share) in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2025, the net asset value per share was $16.75, down from $17.63 at the end of 2024, reflecting losses on various investments. The company also reported originating $407 million in new investment commitments and having a total debt of $1.47 billion, maintaining a total debt to equity ratio of 1.00x. Oaktree declared a quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share, payable on June 30, 2025. CEO Armen Panossian emphasized the focus on resolving challenges in portfolio company investments while looking to diversify the portfolio in a volatile market environment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended





March 31, 2025











Total investment income



was $77.6 million ($0.90 per share) for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, as compared with $86.6 million ($1.05 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusted total investment income was $77.2 million ($0.90 per share) for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, as compared with $87.1 million ($1.06 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven by lower interest income, which was primarily attributable to a smaller average investment portfolio, the impact of certain investments that were placed on non-accrual status and decreases in reference rates.











GAAP net investment income



was $39.1 million ($0.45 per share) for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, as compared with $44.3 million ($0.54 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The decrease for the quarter was primarily driven by lower total investment income, partially offset by lower interest expense and income-based (“Part I”) incentive fees (net of fees waived).











Adjusted net investment income



was $38.7 million ($0.45 per share) for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, as compared with $44.7 million ($0.54 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The decrease for the quarter was primarily driven by lower adjusted total investment income, partially offset by lower interest expense and lower Part I incentive fees (net of fees waived).











Net asset value (“NAV”) per share



was $16.75 as of March 31, 2025, down as compared with $17.63 as of December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024 primarily reflected losses on certain debt and equity investments.











Originated



$407.0 million of new investment commitments and received $279.4 million of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The weighted average yield on new debt investments was 9.5%.











Total debt outstanding



was $1,470.0 million as of March 31, 2025. The total debt to equity ratio was 1.00x, and the net debt to equity ratio was 0.93x, after adjusting for cash and cash equivalents.











Oaktree Capital I, L.P. purchased $100.0 million of shares



of OCSL common stock on February 3, 2025 at the Company’s net asset value as of January 31, 2025, which was $17.63 per share and represented a 10% premium to the closing stock price.











The Company issued $300 million of unsecured notes



during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 that mature on February 27, 2030 and bear interest at a rate of 6.340%. In connection with the issuance of the 2030 Notes, the Company entered into an interest rate swap agreement under which the Company receives a fixed interest rate of 6.340% and pays a floating interest rate of the three-month SOFR plus 2.192% on a notional amount of $300.0 million. Additionally, the Company repaid $300 million of unsecured notes that matured on February 25, 2025.











Liquidity



as of March 31, 2025 was composed of $97.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and over $1.0 billion of undrawn capacity under the Company's credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). Unfunded investment commitments were $299.8 million, or $272.6 million excluding unfunded commitments to the Company's joint ventures. Of the $272.6 million, approximately $252.0 million can be drawn immediately with the remaining amount subject to certain milestones that must be met by portfolio companies or other restrictions.











A quarterly and supplemental cash distribution was declared



of $0.40 per share and $0.02 per share, respectively, payable in cash on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 16, 2025.







“Certain challenged portfolio company investments weighed on our results in the second quarter. We are focused on resolving these issues while also positioning our portfolio to deliver more consistent performance going forward,” stated Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer.





“We are focused on further diversifying our portfolio by selectively investing in companies we believe are well positioned to deliver attractive returns given overall market uncertainty caused by tariffs, inflation and high interest rates. Historically, in periods of market volatility, our firm-wide DNA has enabled us to capitalize on opportunities while others are sidelined, and we have ample dry powder for new investments.”







Distribution Declaration







The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share, payable in cash on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 16, 2025. The Board of Directors also declared a supplemental distribution of $0.02 per share, payable in cash on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 16, 2025.





Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income. To the extent taxable earnings for a fiscal taxable year fall below the total amount of distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a return of capital to the Company’s stockholders.







Results of Operations

















For the three months ended

























($ in thousands, except per share data)









March 31, 2025





(unaudited)













December 31, 2024





(unaudited)













March 31, 2024





(unaudited)

























GAAP operating results:



























































Interest income





$





70,523













$





78,422













$





85,256

















PIK interest income









4,531

















5,728

















4,816

















Fee income









1,742

















1,679

















2,546

















Dividend income









772

















818

















1,411



















Total investment income













77,568





















86,647





















94,029



















Net expenses









38,235

















42,082

















52,662



















Net investment income before taxes













39,333





















44,565





















41,367



















(Provision) benefit for taxes on net investment income









(278





)













(263





)













—



















Net investment income













39,055





















44,302





















41,367



















Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes









(75,304





)













(37,063





)













(32,030





)















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations









$









(36,249









)













$









7,239

















$









9,337





















Total investment income per common share









$









0.90

















$









1.05

















$









1.18





















Net investment income per common share









$









0.45

















$









0.54

















$









0.52





















Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes per common share









$









(0.88









)













$









(0.45









)













$









(0.40









)

















Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted









$









(0.42









)













$









0.09

















$









0.12





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







1







:





























































Adjusted total investment income









$









77,195

















$









87,070

















$









97,340





















Adjusted net investment income









$









38,682

















$









44,725

















$









44,678





















Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes









$









(75,248









)













$









(37,124









)













$









(35,344









)

















Adjusted earnings (loss)









$









(36,566









)













$









7,601

















$









9,334





















Adjusted total investment income per share









$









0.90

















$









1.06

















$









1.22





















Adjusted net investment income per share









$









0.45

















$









0.54

















$









0.56





















Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes per share









$









(0.88









)













$









(0.45









)













$









(0.44









)

















Adjusted earnings (loss) per share









$









(0.43









)













$









0.09

















$









0.12













































































1



See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a description of the non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the Company's non-GAAP measures, including on a per share basis. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company and to review the Company’s performance without giving effect to non-cash income/gain/loss resulting from the merger of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (“OCSI”) with and into the Company in March 2021 (the “OCSI Merger”) and the merger of Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc. (“OSI2”) with and into the Company in January 2023 (the “OSI2 Merger”) and, in the case of adjusted net investment income, without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.



































As of

























($ in thousands, except per share data and ratios)









March 31, 2025





(unaudited)





















December 31, 2024





(unaudited)





















March 31, 2024





(unaudited)

























Select balance sheet and other data:



























































Cash and cash equivalents





$





97,838













$





112,913













$





125,031

















Investment portfolio at fair value









2,892,771

















2,835,294

















3,047,445

















Total debt outstanding (net of unamortized financing costs)









1,448,486

















1,577,795

















1,635,642

















Net assets









1,475,113

















1,449,815

















1,524,099

















Total debt to equity ratio









1.00





x













1.11





x













1.10





x













Net debt to equity ratio









0.93





x













1.03





x













1.02





x





















Adjusted total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $77.2 million and included $70.2 million of interest income from portfolio investments, $4.5 million of payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income, $1.7 million of fee income and $0.8 million of dividend income. The $9.9 million quarterly decline in adjusted total investment income was primarily due to a $9.9 million decrease in interest income, which was primarily attributable to a smaller average investment portfolio, the impact of certain investments that were placed on non-accrual status and decreases in reference rates.





Net expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $38.2 million, down $3.8 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease for the quarter was primarily driven by $2.4 million of lower interest expense due to lower outstanding borrowings and lower reference rates on the Company's floating rate debt and $1.5 million of lower Part I incentive fees (net of fees waived).





Adjusted net investment income was $38.7 million ($0.45 per share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which was down from $44.7 million ($0.54 per share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decline of $6.0 million primarily reflected $9.9 million of lower adjusted total investment income, offset by $3.9 million of lower net expenses.





Adjusted net realized and unrealized losses, net of taxes, were $75.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Portfolio and Investment Activity

















As of

























($ in thousands)









March 31, 2025





(unaudited)













December 31, 2024





(unaudited)













March 31, 2024





(unaudited)























Investments at fair value





$





2,892,771













$





2,835,294













$





3,047,445

















Number of portfolio companies









152

















136

















151

















Average portfolio company debt size





$





19,700













$





22,000













$





20,100











































































Asset class:



























































First lien debt









80.9





%













81.8





%













80.8





%













Second lien debt









3.4





%













3.0





%













5.4





%













Unsecured debt









5.0





%













3.9





%













2.6





%













Equity









4.6





%













4.8





%













4.8





%













JV interests









6.1





%













6.5





%













6.4





%







































































Non-accrual debt investments:



























































Non-accrual investments at fair value





$





125,643













$





105,326













$





69,128

















Non-accrual investments at cost









217,401

















138,703

















127,720

















Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments at fair value









4.6





%













3.9





%













2.4





%













Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments at cost









7.6





%













5.1





%













4.3





%













Number of investments on non-accrual









10

















9

















5











































































Interest rate type:



























































Percentage floating-rate









89.8





%













87.6





%













85.4





%













Percentage fixed-rate









10.2





%













12.4





%













14.6





%







































































Yields:



























































Weighted average yield on debt investments



1











10.2





%













10.7





%













12.2





%













Cash component of weighted average yield on debt investments









9.3





%













9.5





%













11.0





%













Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments



2











9.8





%













10.2





%













11.7





%







































































Investment activity:



























































New investment commitments





$





407,000













$





198,100













$





395,600

















New funded investment activity



3







$





405,800













$





201,300













$





377,400

















Proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales





$





279,400













$





352,400













$





322,600

















Net new investments



4







$





126,400













$





(151,100





)









$





54,800

















Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies









24

















5

















20

















Number of new investment commitments in existing portfolio companies









8

















8

















15

















Number of portfolio company exits









8

















13

















15











































































1



Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of OID or premium earned on accruing investments, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in SLF JV I and Glick JV, and excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and OSI2 Merger.











2



Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of OID or premium earned on accruing investments and dividend income, including the Company's share of the return on debt investments in SLF JV I and Glick JV, and excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and OSI2 Merger.











3



New funded investment activity includes drawdowns on existing revolver and delayed draw term loan commitments.











4



Net new investments consists of new funded investment activity less proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.

















As of March 31, 2025, the fair value of the investment portfolio was $2.9 billion and was composed of investments in 152 companies. These included debt investments in 131 companies, equity investments in 40 companies, and the Company's joint venture investments in SLF JV I and OCSI Glick JV LLC (“Glick JV”). 21 of the equity investments were in companies in which the Company also had a debt investment.





As of March 31, 2025, 94.9% of the Company's portfolio at fair value consisted of debt investments, including 80.9% of first lien loans, 3.4% of second lien loans and 10.6% of unsecured debt investments, including the debt investments in SLF JV I and Glick JV. This compared to 81.8% of first lien loans, 3.0% of second lien loans and 9.6% of unsecured debt investments, including the debt investments in SLF JV I and Glick JV, as of December 31, 2024.





As of March 31, 2025, there were ten investments on non-accrual status, which represented 7.6% and 4.6% of the debt portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, there were nine investments on non-accrual status, which represented 5.1% and 3.9% of the debt portfolio at cost and fair value, respectively.







SLF JV I







The Company's investments in SLF JV I totaled $128.6 million at fair value as of March 31, 2025, down 5.0% from $135.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by SLF JV I’s use of leverage and unrealized depreciation in the underlying investment portfolio.





As of March 31, 2025, SLF JV I had $374.7 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 52 portfolio companies. This compared to $344.9 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 42 portfolio companies, as of December 31, 2024. SLF JV I generated cash interest income of $3.2 million for the Company during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from $3.4 million in the prior quarter. In addition, SLF JV I generated dividend income of $0.7 million for the Company during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, flat from the prior quarter. As of March 31, 2025, SLF JV I had $73.0 million of undrawn capacity (subject to borrowing base and other limitations) on its $270 million senior revolving credit facility, and its debt to equity ratio was 1.3x.







Glick JV







The Company's investments in Glick JV totaled $47.3 million at fair value as of March 31, 2025, down 4.6% from $49.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by Glick JV’s use of leverage and unrealized depreciation in the underlying investment portfolio.





As of March 31, 2025, Glick JV had $125.1 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 41 portfolio companies. This compared to $127.9 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 39 portfolio companies, as of December 31, 2024. Glick JV generated cash interest income of $1.3 million for the Company during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from $1.4 million in the prior quarter. As of March 31, 2025, Glick JV had $31.0 million of undrawn capacity (subject to borrowing base and other limitations) on its $100 million senior revolving credit facility, and its debt to equity ratio was 1.3x.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total principal value of debt outstanding of $1,470.0 million, including $520.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, $350.0 million of the 2.700% Notes due 2027, $300.0 million of the 7.100% Notes due 2029 and $300.0 million of the 6.340% Notes due 2030. The funding mix was composed of 35% secured and 65% unsecured borrowings as of March 31, 2025. The Company was in compliance with all financial covenants under its credit facilities as of March 31, 2025.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $97.8 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and over $1.0 billion of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities (subject to borrowing base and other limitations). As of March 31, 2025, unfunded investment commitments were $299.8 million, or $272.6 million excluding unfunded commitments to the Company's joint ventures. Of the $272.6 million, approximately $252.0 million could be drawn immediately with the remaining amount subject to certain milestones that must be met by portfolio companies or other restrictions. The Company has analyzed cash and cash equivalents, availability under its credit facilities, the ability to rotate out of certain assets and amounts of unfunded commitments that could be drawn and believes its liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to invest in market opportunities as they arise.





As of March 31, 2025, the weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding, including the effect of the interest rate swap agreements was 6.7%, up from 6.2% as of December 31, 2024, primarily driven by the impact of the repayment of the 3.500% Notes due 2025 and the issuance of the 6.340% Notes due 2030.





The Company’s total debt to equity ratio was 1.00x and 1.11x as of each of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The Company's net debt to equity ratio was 0.93x and 1.03x as of each of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.







Recent Developments









Syndicated Facility







On April 8, 2025, the Company entered into an amendment to its amended and restated senior secured credit facility (the “Syndicated Facility”), among other things, (1) generally reduce interest rate margins from 2.00% plus a SOFR adjustment (ranging between 0.11448% and 0.26161%) to 1.875% plus a SOFR adjustment of 0.10% on SOFR loans and from 1.00% to 0.875% plus a SOFR adjustment of 0.10% on alternate base rate loans, (2) remove the Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio covenant, (3) decrease the facility size from $1.218 billion to $1.160 billion, (4) increase the “accordion” feature to allow expansion of the facility to $1.50 billion, and (5) extend the reinvestment period and final maturity date to April 8, 2029, and April 8, 2030, respectively.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing certain adjusted financial measures, each of which is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company and to review the Company’s performance without giving effect to non-cash income/gain/loss resulting from the OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger and in the case of adjusted net investment income, without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The presentation of the below non-GAAP measures is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.









“Adjusted Total Investment Income” and “Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share”



– represents total investment income excluding any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger.











“Adjusted Net Investment Income” and “Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share”



– represents net investment income, excluding (i) any amortization or accretion of interest income resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger and (ii) capital gains incentive fees (“Part II incentive fees”).











“Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes” and “Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes Per Share”



– represents net realized and unrealized gains (losses) net of taxes excluding any net realized and unrealized gains (losses) resulting solely from the cost basis established by ASC 805 (see below) for the assets acquired in connection with the OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger.











“Adjusted Earnings (Loss)” and “Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share”



– represents the sum of (i) Adjusted Net Investment Income and (ii) Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes and includes the impact of Part II incentive fees



1



, if any.







The OCSI Merger and the OSI2 Merger (the “Mergers”) were accounted for as asset acquisitions in accordance with the asset acquisition method of accounting as detailed in ASC 805-50,



Business Combinations—Related Issues



(“ASC 805”). The consideration paid to each of the stockholders of OCSI and OSI2 were allocated to the individual assets acquired and liabilities assumed based on the relative fair values of the net identifiable assets acquired other than “non-qualifying” assets, which established a new cost basis for the acquired investments under ASC 805 that, in aggregate, was different than the historical cost basis of the acquired investments prior to the OCSI Merger or the OSI2 Merger, as applicable. Additionally, immediately following the completion of the Mergers, the acquired investments were marked to their respective fair values under ASC 820,



Fair Value Measurements



, which resulted in unrealized appreciation/depreciation. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on debt investments acquired will accrete/amortize over the life of each respective debt investment through interest income, with a corresponding adjustment recorded to unrealized appreciation/depreciation on such investment acquired through its ultimate disposition. The new cost basis established by ASC 805 on equity investments acquired will not accrete/amortize over the life of such investments through interest income and, assuming no subsequent change to the fair value of the equity investments acquired and disposition of such equity investments at fair value, the Company will recognize a realized gain/loss with a corresponding reversal of the unrealized appreciation/depreciation on disposition of such equity investments acquired.





The Company’s management uses the non-GAAP financial measures described above internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and to compare its financial results with those of other business development companies that have not adjusted the cost basis of certain investments pursuant to ASC 805. The Company’s management believes “Adjusted Total Investment Income”, “Adjusted Total Investment Income Per Share”, “Adjusted Net Investment Income” and “Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share” are useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company without giving effect to the income resulting from the new cost basis of the investments acquired in the Mergers because these amounts do not impact the fees payable to Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”) under its investment advisory agreement (as amended and restated from time to time, the “A&R Advisory Agreement”), and specifically as its relates to “Adjusted Net Investment Income” and “Adjusted Net Investment Income Per Share”, without giving effect to Part II incentive fees. In addition, the Company’s management believes that “Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes”, “Adjusted Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses), Net of Taxes Per Share”, “Adjusted Earnings (Loss)” and “Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share” are useful to investors as they exclude the non-cash income and gain/loss resulting from the Mergers and are used by management to evaluate the economic earnings of its investment portfolio. Moreover, these metrics more closely align the Company's key financial measures with the calculation of incentive fees payable to the Adviser under with the A&R Advisory Agreement (i.e., excluding amounts resulting solely from the lower cost basis of the acquired investments established by ASC 805 that would have been to the benefit of the Adviser absent such exclusion).





The following table provides a reconciliation of total investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted total investment income for the periods presented:















For the three months ended





























March 31, 2025





(unaudited)













December 31, 2024





(unaudited)













March 31, 2024





(unaudited)

























($ in thousands, except per share data)









Amount













Per Share













Amount













Per Share













Amount













Per Share























GAAP total investment income





$





77,568













$





0.90









$





86,647









$





1.05









$





94,029









$





1.18













Interest income amortization (accretion) related to merger





accounting adjustments









(373





)













—













423













0.01













3,311













0.04













Adjusted total investment income





$





77,195













$





0.90









$





87,070









$





1.06









$





97,340









$





1.22





















The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:















For the three months ended





























March 31, 2025





(unaudited)













December 31, 2024





(unaudited)













March 31, 2024





(unaudited)

























($ in thousands, except per share data)









Amount













Per Share













Amount













Per Share













Amount













Per Share























GAAP net investment income





$





39,055













$





0.45









$





44,302









$





0.54









$





41,367









$





0.52













Interest income amortization (accretion) related to merger





accounting adjustments









(373





)













—













423













0.01













3,311













0.04













Part II incentive fee









—

















—













—













—













—













—













Adjusted net investment income





$





38,682













$





0.45









$





44,725









$





0.54









$





44,678









$





0.56





















The following table provides a reconciliation of net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes for the periods presented:















For the three months ended





























March 31, 2025





(unaudited)













December 31, 2024





(unaudited)













March 31, 2024





(unaudited)

























($ in thousands, except per share data)









Amount













Per Share













Amount













Per Share













Amount













Per Share























GAAP net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes





$





(75,304





)









$





(0.88





)









$





(37,063





)









$





(0.45





)









$





(32,030





)









$





(0.40





)













Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) related to merger





accounting adjustments









56

















—

















(61





)













—

















(3,314





)













(0.04





)













Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes





$





(75,248





)









$





(0.88





)









$





(37,124





)









$





(0.45





)









$





(35,344





)









$





(0.44





)





















The following table provides a reconciliation of net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted earnings (loss) for the periods presented:















For the three months ended





























March 31, 2025





(unaudited)













December 31, 2024





(unaudited)













March 31, 2024





(unaudited)

























($ in thousands, except per share data)









Amount













Per Share













Amount













Per Share













Amount













Per Share























Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations





$





(36,249





)









$





(0.42





)









$





7,239













$





0.09









$





9,337













$





0.12

















Interest income amortization (accretion) related to merger





accounting adjustments









(373





)













—

















423

















0.01













3,311

















0.04

















Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) related to merger





accounting adjustments









56

















—

















(61





)













—













(3,314





)













(0.04





)













Adjusted earnings (loss)





$





(36,566





)









$





(0.43





)









$





7,601













$





0.09









$





9,334













$





0.12



























Conference Call Information







Oaktree Specialty Lending will host a conference call to discuss its second fiscal quarter 2025 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on May 1, 2025. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-3275 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5238 (non-U.S. callers). All callers will need to reference “Oaktree Specialty Lending” once connected with the operator. Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Oaktree Specialty Lending’s website,





www.oaktreespecialtylending.com





. During the conference call, the Company intends to refer to an investor presentation that will be available on the Investors section of its website.





For those individuals unable to listen to the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay will be available on Oaktree Specialty Lending’s website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), access code 3296634, beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.







About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation







Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Specialty Lending's website at





www.oaktreespecialtylending.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: future operating results of the Company and distribution projections; business prospects of the Company and the prospects of its portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that the Company expects to make. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “project” and “intend” indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including the uncertainties associated with (i) changes or potential disruptions in the Company’s operations, the economy, financial markets or political environment, including those caused by tariffs and trade disputes with other countries, inflation and an elevated interest rate environment; (ii) risks associated with possible disruption in the operations of the Company or the economy generally due to terrorism, war or other geopolitical conflict, natural disasters, pandemics or cybersecurity incidents; (iii) future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); (iv) conditions in the Company’s operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; and (v) other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. The Company has based the forward-looking statements included in this press release on information available to it on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that it may make directly to you or through reports that the Company in the future may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.







Contacts







Investor Relations:





Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation





Clark Koury





(213) 830-6222





ocsl-ir@oaktreecapital.com





Media Relations:





Financial Profiles, Inc.





Moira Conlon





(310) 478-2700





mediainquiries@oaktreecapital.com











Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities









(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























March 31, 2025





(unaudited)













December 31, 2024





(unaudited)













September 30, 2024

























ASSETS





























































Investments at fair value:



























































Control investments (cost March 31, 2025: $375,317; cost December 31, 2024: $374,509;





cost September 30, 2024: $372,901)





$





230,904













$





267,782













$





289,404

















Affiliate investments (cost March 31, 2025: $35,295; cost December 31, 2024: $37,358;





cost September 30, 2024: $38,175)









32,475

















35,180

















35,677

















Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (cost March 31, 2025: $2,703,644; cost December 31,





2024: $2,576,053; cost September 30, 2024: $2,733,843)









2,629,392

















2,532,332

















2,696,198



















Total investments at fair value (cost March 31, 2025:





$3,114,256





; cost December 31,





2024: $2,987,920; September 30, 2024: $3,144,919)













2,892,771





















2,835,294





















3,021,279



















Cash and cash equivalents









97,838

















112,913

















63,966

















Restricted cash









10,370

















13,159

















14,577

















Interest, dividends and fees receivable









22,768

















25,290

















38,804

















Due from portfolio companies









317

















408

















12,530

















Receivables from unsettled transactions









18,526

















55,661

















17,548

















Due from broker









25,190

















21,880

















17,060

















Deferred financing costs









10,196

















10,936

















11,677

















Deferred offering costs









161

















162

















125

















Derivative assets at fair value









—

















6,652

















—

















Other assets









1,030

















1,437

















775



















Total assets









$









3,079,167

















$









3,083,792

















$









3,198,341













































































LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS





























































Liabilities:



























































Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities





$





3,451













$





3,371













$





3,492

















Base management fee and incentive fee payable









7,332

















8,930

















15,517

















Due to affiliate









1,277

















1,508

















4,088

















Interest payable









14,087

















17,600

















16,231

















Payables from unsettled transactions









110,202

















—

















15,666

















Derivative liabilities at fair value









19,219

















24,759

















16,843

















Deferred tax liability









—

















14

















—

















Credit facilities payable









520,000

















660,000

















710,000

















Unsecured notes payable (net of $7,573, $4,401 and $4,935 of unamortized financing costs





as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively)









928,486

















917,795

















928,693



















Total liabilities













1,604,054





















1,633,977





















1,710,530





















Commitments and contingencies





























































Net assets:



























































Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 250,000 shares authorized; 88,086, 82,245 and





82,245 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and





September 30, 2024, respectively









881

















822

















822

















Additional paid-in-capital









2,367,337

















2,264,449

















2,264,449

















Accumulated overdistributed earnings









(893,105





)













(815,456





)













(777,460





)















Total net assets (equivalent to





$16.75





, $17.63 and $18.09 per common share as of March





31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively)













1,475,113





















1,449,815





















1,487,811





















Total liabilities and net assets









$









3,079,167

















$









3,083,792

















$









3,198,341









































Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























Three months ended









March 31, 2025 (unaudited)













Three months ended









December 31, 2024 (unaudited)













Three months ended









March 31, 2024 (unaudited)













Six months ended









March 31, 2025 (unaudited)













Six months ended









March 31, 2024 (unaudited)

























Interest income:



























































































Control investments





$





4,884













$





5,226













$





5,949













$





10,110













$





11,954

















Affiliate investments









159

















166

















10

















325

















334

















Non-control/Non-affiliate investments









63,915

















71,809

















77,803

















135,724

















160,524

















Interest on cash and cash equivalents









1,565

















1,221

















1,494

















2,786

















3,858



















Total interest income













70,523





















78,422





















85,256





















148,945





















176,670





















PIK interest income:



























































































Control investments









—

















830

















598

















830

















1,142

















Affiliate investments









27

















28

















—

















55

















—

















Non-control/Non-affiliate investments









4,504

















4,870

















4,218

















9,374

















7,523



















Total PIK interest income













4,531





















5,728





















4,816





















10,259





















8,665





















Fee income:



























































































Control investments









—

















—

















13

















—

















26

















Affiliate investments









—

















—

















—

















—

















5

















Non-control/Non-affiliate investments









1,742

















1,679

















2,533

















3,421

















3,822



















Total fee income













1,742





















1,679





















2,546





















3,421





















3,853





















Dividend income:



























































































Control investments









700

















700

















1,400

















1,400

















2,800

















Non-control/Non-affiliate investments









72

















118

















11

















190

















26



















Total dividend income













772





















818





















1,411





















1,590





















2,826





















Total investment income













77,568





















86,647





















94,029





















164,215





















192,014





















Expenses:



























































































Base management fee









7,515

















8,144

















11,604

















15,659

















23,081

















Part I incentive fee









6,733

















7,913

















8,452

















14,646

















17,480

















Professional fees









1,227

















1,067

















1,213

















2,294

















2,717

















Directors fees









160

















160

















160

















320

















320

















Interest expense









28,191

















30,562

















31,881

















58,753

















64,051

















Administrator expense









388

















437

















326

















825

















692

















General and administrative expenses









937

















926

















526

















1,863

















1,117



















Total expenses













45,151





















49,209





















54,162





















94,360





















109,458



















Management fees waived









(183





)













(750





)













(1,500





)













(933





)













(3,000





)













Part I incentive fees waived









(6,733





)













(6,377





)













—

















(13,110





)













—



















Net expenses













38,235





















42,082





















52,662





















80,317





















106,458





















Net investment income before taxes













39,333





















44,565





















41,367





















83,898





















85,556



















(Provision) benefit for taxes on net investment





income









(278





)













(263





)













—

















(541





)













—



















Net investment income













39,055





















44,302





















41,367





















83,357





















85,556





















Unrealized appreciation (depreciation):



























































































Control investments









(37,686





)













(23,230





)













(6,193





)













(60,916





)













(4,854





)













Affiliate investments









(642





)













320

















93

















(322





)













(832





)













Non-control/Non-affiliate investments









(28,975





)













(7,198





)













(21,396





)













(36,173





)













(39,011





)













Foreign currency forward contracts









(14,720





)













10,494

















2,244

















(4,226





)













(5,580





)















Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation)













(82,023









)

















(19,614









)

















(25,252









)

















(101,637









)

















(50,277









)

















Realized gains (losses):



























































































Control investments









13

















—

















—

















13

















786

















Affiliate investments









333

















(288





)













—

















45

















—

















Non-control/Non-affiliate investments









(1,547





)













(17,056





)













(5,433





)













(18,603





)













(18,773





)













Foreign currency forward contracts









7,906

















34

















(1,170





)













7,940

















2,931



















Net realized gains (losses)













6,705





















(17,310









)

















(6,603









)

















(10,605









)

















(15,056









)

















(Provision) benefit for taxes on realized





and unrealized gains (losses)













14





















(139









)

















(175









)

















(125









)

















(351









)

















Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), net





of taxes













(75,304









)

















(37,063









)

















(32,030









)

















(112,367









)

















(65,684









)

















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting





from operations









$









(36,249









)













$









7,239

















$









9,337

















$









(29,010









)













$









19,872





















Net investment income per common share —





basic and diluted









$









0.45

















$









0.54

















$









0.52

















$









0.99

















$









1.09





















Earnings (loss) per common share —





basic and diluted









$









(0.42









)













$









0.09

















$









0.12

















$









(0.35









)













$









0.25



















Weighted average common shares outstanding —





basic and diluted









85,916

















82,245

















79,763

















84,061

















78,797





































