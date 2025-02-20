Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Prices $300 Million Public Offering of 6.340% Notes Due 2030

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation announces a $300 million public offering of 6.340% notes due 2030 for debt reduction and corporate purposes.

Quiver AI Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) announced the pricing of a $300 million underwritten public offering of 6.340% notes due in 2030. The notes, which mature on February 27, 2030, can be redeemed at the company's discretion before maturity. OCSL plans to use the proceeds primarily to reduce its debt under existing revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The offering is coordinated by several financial institutions acting as joint book-running managers and co-managers. The closing of this offering is anticipated on February 27, 2025, subject to standard conditions. Investors are encouraged to review the related prospectus documents for detailed information regarding the offering and to consider the associated investment risks.

Potential Positives

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation successfully priced an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.340% notes, indicating strong investor interest and confidence in the company.

The net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to reduce outstanding debt under revolving credit facilities, which may strengthen the company's balance sheet and improve financial flexibility.

The notes due 2030 provide OCSL with additional funding to support its business growth and operational needs.

Potential Negatives

The company is raising $300 million in notes, which may signal financial distress or a need to refinance existing debt, potentially indicating cash flow issues.

The inclusion of extensive forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty, indicating vulnerabilities in business forecasts and potential dependence on market conditions.

The mention of risks associated with economic changes, geopolitical conflicts, and operational disruptions highlights the company's exposure to external risks that could adversely impact performance.

FAQ

What is the amount raised in OCSL's latest offering?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has priced an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount.

When do the notes issued by OCSL mature?

The notes issued by OCSL will mature on February 27, 2030.

What will OCSL do with the proceeds from this offering?

The net proceeds will be used to reduce outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

Who are the joint book-running managers for the offering?

Joint book-running managers include SMBC Nikko, BNP Paribas, ING, Wells Fargo, and several others.

How can investors obtain the preliminary prospectus for OCSL?

Investors can obtain the preliminary prospectus by calling various financial institutions listed in the press release.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OCSL Insider Trading Activity

$OCSL insiders have traded $OCSL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHYLLIS R CALDWELL has made 3 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,009 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OCSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $OCSL stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) (“OCSL” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.340% notes due 2030. The notes will mature on February 27, 2030 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the Company’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable.





OCSL expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to reduce its outstanding debt under its revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.





SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., ING Financial Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, CIBC World Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., First Citizens Capital Securities, LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.,



A Stifel Company



, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC, Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Jefferies LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering. The offering is expected to close on February 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.







Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of OCSL before investing. The pricing term sheet dated February 20, 2025, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated February 20, 2025 and the accompanying prospectus dated February 7, 2023, each of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.







The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release are not offers to sell any securities of OCSL and are not soliciting an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction where such offer and sale is not permitted.







The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement (and accompanying prospectus) may be obtained by calling





SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. at 1-212-224-5135, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at 1-800-854-5674, ING Financial Markets LLC at 1-877-446-4930 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at 1-800-645-3751





.









About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation







Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is externally managed by Oaktree Fund Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements because they relate to future events, future performance or financial condition. The forward-looking statements may include statements as to: future operating results of the Company and distribution projections; business prospects of the Company and the prospects of its portfolio companies; and the impact of the investments that the Company expects to make. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “should,” “estimate,” “project” and “intend” indicate forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected, including the uncertainties associated with (i) changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including the impacts of inflation and elevated interest rates; (ii) risks associated with possible disruption in the operations of the Company or the economy generally due to terrorism, war or other geopolitical conflict (including the current conflicts in Ukraine and Israel), natural disasters, pandemics or cybersecurity incidents; (iii) future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); (iv) conditions in the Company’s operating areas, particularly with respect to business development companies or regulated investment companies; and (v) other considerations that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company’s publicly disseminated documents and filings. The Company has based the forward-looking statements included in this press release on information available to it on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, you are advised to consult any additional disclosures that it may make directly to you or through reports that the Company in the future may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.







Contacts







Investor Relations:





Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation





Dane Kleven





(213) 356-3260





ocsl-ir@oaktreecapital.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.