Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OCSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.92, the dividend yield is 8.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSL was $4.92, representing a -12.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.65 and a 111.16% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

OCSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.12. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.56%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCSL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OCSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OCSL as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 24.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OCSL at 3.91%.

