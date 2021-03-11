Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OCSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSL was $6.23, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.30 and a 167.38% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

OCSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.82%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCSL Dividend History page.

