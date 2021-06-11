Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OCSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.78, the dividend yield is 7.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSL was $6.78, representing a -1.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.89 and a 58.04% increase over the 52 week low of $4.29.

OCSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). OCSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.8%, compared to an industry average of 17.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OCSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OCSL as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (OCSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 22.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OCSL at 4.83%.

