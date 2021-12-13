Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OCSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $7.5, the dividend yield is 8.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSL was $7.5, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.62 and a 37.87% increase over the 52 week low of $5.44.

OCSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). OCSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 4.17%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

