Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OCSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.57, the dividend yield is 7.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OCSL was $5.57, representing a -1.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.66 and a 139.06% increase over the 52 week low of $2.33.

OCSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports OCSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.92%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OCSL Dividend History page.

