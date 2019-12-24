Oaktree Capital Group's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oaktree Capital Group's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6375), with shares changing hands as low as $27.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.05% in the "Asset Management" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, OAK.PRB was trading at a 9.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 8.62% in the "Asset Management" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Oaktree Capital Group's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units :

In Tuesday trading, Oaktree Capital Group's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OAK) are off about 3.5%.

