Oaktree-backed Shoals valued at over $5 bln after market debut

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Oaktree Capital-backed Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS.O jumped more than 25% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the solar-power components maker a market capitalization of over $5 billion.

