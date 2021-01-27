US Markets
Oaktree-backed Shoals valued at over $5 bln after market debut

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Shares of Oaktree Capital-backed Shoals Technologies Group Inc jumped more than 25% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the solar-power components maker a market capitalization of over $5 billion.

