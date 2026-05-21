OAK's Series B Preferred Units Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

Looking at the chart above, OAK.PRB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.99 per share, with $22.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.54.
Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on OAK's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units :
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In Thursday trading, OAK's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) is currently down about 1.3% on the day.
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ONDK shares outstanding history
Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.