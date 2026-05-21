Markets
OAK.PRB

OAK's Series B Preferred Units Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

May 21, 2026 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of OAK's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Asset Management" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, OAK.PRB was trading at a 17.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.98% in the "Asset Management" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

OAK.PRB 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, OAK.PRB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.99 per share, with $22.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.54.

Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on OAK's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units :

OAK.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Thursday trading, OAK's 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRB) is currently down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks
 ONDK shares outstanding history
 Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks-> ONDK shares outstanding history-> Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt-> More articles by this source->

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