OAK's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of OAK's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6563), with shares changing hands as low as $21.63 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.48% in the "Asset Management" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, OAK.PRA was trading at a 11.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.94% in the "Asset Management" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of OAK.PRA shares, versus OAK:

Below is a dividend history chart for OAK.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on OAK's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units :

In Wednesday trading, OAK's 6.625% Series A Preferred Units (Symbol: OAK.PRA) is currently off about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: OAK) are trading flat.

