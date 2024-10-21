News & Insights

Oakridge International Plans Key AGM Decisions

Oakridge Internatinal Ltd (AU:OAK) has released an update.

Oakridge International Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, in Adelaide, South Australia. Key agenda items include the re-election of Director Peter Whelan, adoption of the Remuneration Report, and approval of a 10% Placement Facility to issue new equity. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and impact shareholder value.

