Oakridge International Plans Key AGM Decisions

Oakridge Internatinal Ltd (AU:OAK) has released an update.

Oakridge International Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, in Adelaide, South Australia. Key agenda items include the re-election of Director Peter Whelan, adoption of the Remuneration Report, and approval of a 10% Placement Facility to issue new equity. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and impact shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:OAK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.