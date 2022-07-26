US Markets
OCIO

Oakley Capital's Grupo Primavera to combine with Cegid in $6.9 bln deal

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Private equity firm Oakley Capital said on Tuesday its Iberian software business, Grupo Primavera, would combine with French cloud firm Cegid in an all-stock deal that values the combined company at 6.8 billion euros ($6.90 billion).

Adds details on deal, background on Grupo Primavera

July 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Oakley Capital OCIO.L said on Tuesday its Iberian software business, Grupo Primavera, would combine with French cloud firm Cegid in an all-stock deal that values the combined company at 6.8 billion euros ($6.90 billion).

Under the deal, a fund of London-based Oakley Capital would increase its stake in Grupo Primavera and roll over its equity into Cegid.

Oakley bought Spanish software firm Ekon in 2019 and later merged it with 11 acquired companies including Portuguese software company Primavera, creating the enlarged group.

The private equity firm said investment company Silver Lake will remain the majority shareholder of the combined firm and that it will join KKR KKR.N and AltaOne as minority shareholders.

($1 = 0.9862 euros)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OCIO KKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular