US Markets
OCIO

Oakley Capital to take 175 mln euro stake in Spain's Idealista

Contributor
Clara-Laeila Laudette Reuters
Published

Investment fund Oakley Capital has agreed to invest 175 million euros ($212 million) in a minority stake in Spanish property portal Idealista, just four months after Sweden's EQT bought the platform for $1.58 billion.

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Investment fund Oakley Capital OCIO.L has agreed to invest 175 million euros ($212 million) in a minority stake in Spanish property portal Idealista, just four months after Sweden's EQT EQTAB.ST bought the platform for $1.58 billion.

Idealista, which operates in Spain, Portugal and Italy and receives 38 million monthly visitors across the region, has grown rapidly in recent years as Spain's real estate market gradually recovered from a devastating crash in 2008.

It has over 1.5 million properties listed in Spain, as well as 1 million in Italy and 300,000 in Portugal.

EQT's purchase of the company in September signalled the opening of a phase of consolidation in Spain's property sector, which is still composed of numerous relatively small players.

"We believe that Idealista has significant potential to further consolidate its market-leading position in Southern Europe," Oakley Capital managing partner Peter Dubens said.

The London-based private equity fund sold Italian classified ads portal Casa.it to EQT in September, which integrated it into Idealista's existing Italian operations to strengthen its position in the country.

A spokesman for Oakley Capital declined to comment on how much Idealista was being valued at in the current fundraising process.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)

((Clara-Laeila.Laudette@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OCIO EQT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular