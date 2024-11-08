Oakley Capital Reports Voting Rights Increase Post Integration

News & Insights

Oakley Capital Investments (GB:OCI) has released an update.

Oakley Capital Investments has reported a consolidation of positions following the integration of Brewin Dolphin by Royal Bank of Canada, resulting in an increase in their voting rights to 5.57% from a previous 4.20%. This shift highlights the ongoing strategic movements within the financial industry, reflecting broader market dynamics and the significance of shareholder voting rights.

