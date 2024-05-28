News & Insights

Oakley Capital Boosts Pharma Services with New Investment

May 28, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Oakley Capital Investments (GB:OCI) has released an update.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited has announced an investment of approximately £41 million through Oakley Capital Fund V into ProductLife Group, a provider of regulatory and compliance services to the life sciences industry. ProductLife Group, which serves over 1,000 clients including the majority of the top global pharma companies, has shown significant growth with a strategy of acquisitions and organic revenue increases. Oakley Capital plans to support further expansion and technological advancements in the company, particularly in AI.

