Oakland Athletics Baseball Team Accepting Bitcoin for Private Suites

The Oakland Athletics baseball team, often referred to as “the A’s,” is temporarily allowing fans paying in bitcoin for seasonal use of private suites.

According to a press release on Sunday, A’s fans can now either pay $64,800 in fiat currency or one bitcoin, worth roughly $56,155 at press time, for a private suite that seats up to six people.

“The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased, which adds to the excitement,” said the A’s president Dave Kaval. “We invite our fans to become the first bitcoin suite holders in sports.”

Related: Bitcoin Plunges Below $55K Amid Weak Institutional Inflows, Profit Taking

Kaval also said private suites were a way for groups of six to socially distance themselves at a time when current state health guidelines are limiting stadium seating to two and four pods. The bitcoin offer ends on April 1, according to the release.

Earlier this month, Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks began allowing fans to purchase merchandise and tickets using dogecoin.

See also: DOGE Adoption on the Rise. Dallas Mavericks to Accept Dogecoin for Tickets, Merchandise

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.