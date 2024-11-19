Oakajee Corporation Ltd Reports Strong AGM Results

Oakajee Corporation Ltd (AU:OKJ) has released an update.

Oakajee Corporation Ltd announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Director Douglas Rose, passing comfortably. The approval of a 10% placement facility was also secured, indicating strong shareholder support. These results reflect confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

