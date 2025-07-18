Stocks
OVLY

Oak Valley Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Dividend Declaration

July 18, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Oak Valley Bancorp reports Q2 2025 net income of $5.6 million, reflecting loan growth amid rising interest expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $5,588,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, which reflects an increase from the previous quarter but a slight decrease from the same period last year. For the first half of 2025, net income totaled $10,885,000, down from $11,616,000 in 2024, attributed to rising deposit interest expenses and operational costs. The bank's loan portfolio saw growth with gross loans increasing by $18.9 million in the quarter. Additionally, the company maintained a non-performing assets ratio of zero and declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for shareholders. Total assets were reported at $1.92 billion, with total deposits slightly declining from the previous quarter but showing an overall increase year-over-year. The management emphasized their steady approach and commitment to relationship-based deposit growth.

Potential Positives

  • Consolidated net income for the second quarter increased to $5,588,000, up from $5,297,000 in the prior quarter, signaling improved profitability.
  • Gross loans grew by $18,903,000 in the second quarter, reflecting strong loan growth and a positive lending environment.
  • The company maintained a net interest margin of 4.11%, consistent with the previous year, indicating stability in earnings from interest-sensitive assets.
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Consolidated net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was down 6.3% compared to the same period in 2024, indicating a decline in profitability year-over-year.
  • Non-interest expense increased by 5.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago, which could imply rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 11.89% for the first half of 2025, down from 14.03% in the same period of 2024, suggesting reduced efficiency in generating returns for shareholders.

FAQ

What are Oak Valley Bancorp's recent financial results?

For Q2 2025, net income was $5.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, reflecting an increase from the prior quarter.

How did the loan portfolio perform in Q2 2025?

Gross loans increased by $18.9 million in Q2 2025, with growing loan yields contributing to higher net interest income.

What was the dividend declared by Oak Valley Bancorp?

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record.

How did total assets change for Oak Valley Bancorp?

Total assets were $1.92 billion as of June 30, 2025, a slight decrease from March 31, 2025, but an increase year-over-year.

What is the current status of non-performing assets?

Non-performing assets remained at zero as of June 30, 2025, indicating stable credit quality for the bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$OVLY Insider Trading Activity

$OVLY insiders have traded $OVLY stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 97 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • H RANDOLPH JR HOLDER has made 4 purchases buying 10,543 shares for an estimated $269,378 and 0 sales.
  • JANET S PELTON has made 4 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $126,128 and 0 sales.
  • DON BARTON has made 0 purchases and 97 sales selling 2,650 shares for an estimated $68,741.
  • DANIEL J LEONARD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $25,000
  • ALLISON LAFFERTY has made 3 purchases buying 793 shares for an estimated $20,393 and 0 sales.
  • CHRISTOPHER M. COURTNEY (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 400 shares for an estimated $9,808 and 0 sales.
  • TERRANCE P WITHROW purchased 278 shares for an estimated $7,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OVLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $OVLY stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



OAKDALE, Calif., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, consolidated net income was $5,588,000, or $0.67 per diluted share (EPS), as compared to $5,297,000, or $0.64 EPS, for the prior quarter and $5,889,000, or $0.71 EPS, for the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $10,885,000, or $1.31 EPS, compared to $11,616,000 or $1.41 EPS for the same period of 2024.



The increase in second quarter net income compared to the prior quarter was the result of loan growth, a rise in the yield of the loan portfolio, and the corresponding increase in interest income. The QTD and YTD decreases compared to the same periods of 2024 were related to an increase in deposit interest expense and general operating expenses.



Net interest income for the three-months ended June 30, 2025 was $18,154,000, compared to $17,807,000 in the prior quarter, and $17,292,000 in the same period a year ago. The increase in net interest income over the prior periods is attributed to an increase in average earning asset balances and loan yields. Gross loans grew by $18,903,000 and $39,820,000 during the second quarter and prior twelve months, respectively, while loans yields continue to trend upward. The cost of funds increased throughout 2024, but began to decline during the first six months of 2025, ending at 0.77% during the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 0.79% for the prior quarter, and 0.73% for the same period of 2024. Net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 4.11%, compared to 4.09% for the prior quarter and 4.11% for the same period last year.



"Our solid earnings results reflect our steady and cautious approach to managing our business. The increase in net interest income due to loan growth and stable interest margins demonstrates our ability to navigate changing market conditions. Our commitment to relationship-based deposit growth remains strong, enabling us to maintain a competitive lending strategy and manage profitability,” stated Rick McCarty, President and Chief Operating Officer.



Non-interest income was $1,703,000 for the three-months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1,613,000 for the prior quarter and $1,760,000 for the same period last year. The increase over the prior period was mainly due to fair value adjustments on a limited partner equity investment and increased production from our investment advisory service and related fee income. The decrease compared to the same period a year ago was the result of the same investment advisory service fee income.



Non-interest expense totaled $12,688,000 for the three-months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $12,624,000 in the prior quarter and $11,616,000 in the same quarter a year ago. The increases compared to prior periods are due to general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios.



Total assets were $1.92 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $3.5 million from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $80.4 million over June 30, 2024. Gross loans were $1.11 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $18.9 million over March 31, 2025 and $39.8 million over June 30, 2024. The Company’s total deposits were $1.71 billion as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $2.4 million from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $66.5 million over June 30, 2024. Our liquidity position remains strong, as evidenced by $198.9 million in cash and cash equivalents balances at June 30, 2025.



“We are pleased with the continued expansion of our loan portfolio and the overall strength of our balance sheet. While deposits declined marginally from the previous quarter, our year-over-year deposit trajectory remains on an upward trend,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO. “Our growth is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaboration of our team members. Their commitment to providing outstanding service to our clients has been instrumental in driving our steady growth and ability to exceed client expectations.”



Non-performing assets (“NPA”) remained at zero as of June 30, 2025, as they were for all of 2025 and 2024. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of gross loans decreased slightly to 1.03% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.05% at March 31, 2025 and 1.04% at June 30, 2024. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of gross loans from the prior periods is mainly due to the growth in the loan portfolio. Management has performed a thorough analysis of credit risk as part of the CECL model’s ACL computation, concluding that the credit loss reserves relative to gross loans remains at acceptable levels, and credit quality remains stable. As a result, the Company did not record a provision for credit losses during the second quarter.



The Board of Directors of Oak Valley Bancorp at their July 15, 2025, meeting declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock to its shareholders of record at the close of business on July 28, 2025. The payment date will be August 8, 2025 and will amount to approximately $2,515,000. This is the second dividend payment made by the Company in 2025.



Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company will open its 19th branch location later this year in Lodi.



For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit


www.ovcb.com


.



This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Oak Valley Bancorp

Financial Highlights (unaudited)










Selected Quarterly Operating Data:
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter

($ in thousands, except per share)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024









Net interest income
$
18,154

$
17,807

$
17,846

$
17,655

$
17,292


(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

-


-


-


(1,620
)

-


Non-interest income

1,703


1,613


1,430


1,846


1,760


Non-interest expense

12,688


12,624


11,548


11,324


11,616


Net income before income taxes

7,169


6,796


7,728


9,797


7,436


Provision for income taxes

1,581


1,499


1,720


2,473


1,547


Net income
$
5,588

$
5,297

$
6,008

$
7,324

$
5,889









Earnings per common share - basic
$
0.68

$
0.64

$
0.73

$
0.89

$
0.72


Earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.67

$
0.64

$
0.73

$
0.89

$
0.71


Dividends paid per common share
$
-

$
0.300

$
-

$
0.225

$
-


Return on average common equity

12.21
%

11.58
%

12.86
%

16.54
%

14.19
%


Return on average assets

1.18
%

1.13
%

1.25
%

1.56
%

1.30
%


Net interest margin (1)

4.11
%

4.09
%

4.00
%

4.04
%

4.11
%


Efficiency ratio (2)

63.90
%

65.01
%

59.91
%

58.07
%

60.97
%








Capital - Period End






Book value per common share
$
22.17

$
21.89

$
21.95

$
22.18

$
20.55








Credit Quality - Period End






Nonperforming assets / total assets

0.00
%

0.00
%

0.00
%

0.00
%

0.00
%


Credit loss reserve / gross loans

1.03
%

1.05
%

1.04
%

1.07
%

1.04
%








Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands)






Total assets
$
1,920,909

$
1,924,365

$
1,900,604

$
1,900,455

$
1,840,521


Gross loans

1,109,856


1,090,953


1,106,535


1,075,138


1,070,036


Nonperforming assets

-


-


-


-


-


Allowance for credit losses

11,430


11,448


11,460


11,479


11,121


Deposits

1,711,241


1,713,592


1,695,690


1,690,301


1,644,748


Common equity

185,805


183,520


183,436


185,393


171,799








Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands)






Average assets
$
1,903,741

$
1,903,585

$
1,909,691

$
1,863,983

$
1,814,643


Average earning assets

1,818,430


1,814,338


1,819,649


1,780,056


1,737,270


Average equity

183,612


185,592


185,345


175,693


166,429








Non-Financial Data






Full-time equivalent staff

231


225


223


222


223


Number of banking offices

18


18


18


18


18








Common Shares outstanding






Period end

8,382,062


8,382,062


8,357,211


8,358,711


8,359,556


Period average - basic

8,245,147


8,231,844


8,224,504


8,221,475


8,219,699


Period average - diluted

8,285,299


8,278,301


8,278,427


8,263,790


8,248,295








Market Ratios






Stock Price
$
27.24

$
24.96

$
29.25

$
26.57

$
24.97


Price/Earnings

10.02


9.56


10.09


7.52


8.69


Price/Book

1.23


1.14


1.33


1.20


1.22








(1) This is a non-GAAP measure because its computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.

(2) This ratio was changed to GAAP basis as of the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and all prior periods have been restated accordingly.























Profitability
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,



($ in thousands, except per share)
2025
2024











Net interest income
$
35,961

$
34,533





(Reversal of) provision for credit losses

-


-





Non-interest income

3,316


3,279





Non-interest expense

25,312


23,145





Net income before income taxes

13,965


14,667





Provision for income taxes

3,080


3,051





Net income
$
10,885

$
11,616












Earnings per share - basic
$
1.32

$
1.41





Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.31

$
1.41





Dividends paid per share
$
0.30

$
0.225





Return on average equity

11.89
%

14.03
%




Return on average assets

1.15
%

1.28
%




Net interest margin (1)

4.10
%

4.10
%




Efficiency ratio (2)

64.44
%

59.36
%










Capital - Period End






Book value per share
$
22.17

$
20.55











Credit Quality - Period End






Nonperforming assets/ total assets

0.00
%

0.00
%




Credit loss reserve/ gross loans

1.03
%

1.04
%










Balance Sheet - Period End (in thousands)






Total assets
$
1,920,909

$
1,840,521





Gross loans

1,109,856


1,070,036





Nonperforming assets

-


-





Allowance for credit losses

11,430


11,121





Deposits

1,711,241


1,644,748





Stockholders' equity

185,805


171,799











Balance Sheet - Average (in thousands)






Average assets
$
1,903,663

$
1,819,426





Average earning assets

1,816,395


1,740,898





Average equity

184,596


166,071











Non-Financial Data






Full-time equivalent staff

231


223





Number of banking offices

18


18











Common Shares outstanding






Period end

8,382,062


8,359,556





Period average - basic

8,238,532


8,214,658





Period average - diluted

8,281,819


8,246,472











Market Ratios






Stock Price
$
27.24

$
24.97





Price/Earnings

10.22


8.81





Price/Book

1.23


1.22












(1) This is a non-GAAP measure because its computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.


(2) This ratio was changed to GAAP basis as of the year ended December 31, 2024, and the prior period has been restated accordingly.




















Contact:
Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty


Phone:
(209) 848-2265


www.ovcb.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OVLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.