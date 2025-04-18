Oak Valley Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Oak Valley Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $5.3 million, with increased operating expenses affecting earnings compared to prior periods.

Oak Valley Bancorp has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $5.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, marking a decrease from the previous quarter and the same quarter last year primarily due to increased operating expenses. Net interest income was $17.8 million, slightly down from the prior quarter, influenced by a recent Federal Reserve rate cut and fewer interest accrual days, yet the net interest margin improved to 4.09%. Non-interest income rose to $1.6 million thanks to favorable changes in equity securities' values, while non-interest expenses increased to $12.6 million. Total assets and deposits have seen year-over-year increases, though gross loans decreased slightly. The company's liquidity remains strong, and it has reported no non-performing assets. CEO Chris Courtney highlighted the stability of the balance sheet and the bank's commitment to conservative risk management and continued growth.

Consolidated net income remained strong at $5,297,000 for the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating resilience amid increased operating expenses.

Net interest margin increased to 4.09%, indicating effective management of earning asset yields despite the impact of a Federal Open Market Committee rate cut.

Non-interest income rose to $1,613,000 due to positive changes in the fair value of equity securities, reflecting diversification in income sources.

The company's total deposits increased by $101.2 million year-over-year, showcasing growth in customer trust and business in the community.

Net income decreased to $5,297,000 for the first quarter of 2025, down from $6,008,000 in the previous quarter and $5,727,000 a year ago, signaling potential financial pressures.

Non-interest expenses rose significantly to $12,624,000, up from $11,548,000 in the prior quarter, which could indicate rising operational challenges.

Return on average equity declined to 11.58%, down from 12.86% in the previous quarter, which may attract scrutiny regarding the company’s profitability and efficiency.

What are Oak Valley Bancorp's first quarter 2025 net income results?

Oak Valley Bancorp reported a net income of $5,297,000, or $0.64 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did net interest income change in Q1 2025?

Net interest income for Q1 2025 was $17,807,000, slightly down from $17,846,000 in Q4 2024.

What contributed to the increase in non-interest income?

The increase in non-interest income was mainly due to positive changes in the fair value of equity securities.

How did Oak Valley Bancorp manage its expenses?

Non-interest expenses rose to $12,624,000, driven primarily by staffing and operational costs associated with an expanding portfolio.

What is the current credit quality at Oak Valley Bancorp?

Non-performing assets remain at zero, with the allowance for credit losses at acceptable levels of 1.05% of gross loans.

$OVLY Insider Trading Activity

$OVLY insiders have traded $OVLY stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H RANDOLPH JR HOLDER has made 3 purchases buying 8,543 shares for an estimated $219,719 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DON BARTON has made 0 purchases and 65 sales selling 1,125 shares for an estimated $28,363 .

. GARY STRONG purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,170

DANIEL J LEONARD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $25,000

ALLISON LAFFERTY purchased 381 shares for an estimated $9,711

TERRANCE P WITHROW purchased 278 shares for an estimated $7,800

$OVLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $OVLY stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OAKDALE, Calif., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, consolidated net income was $5,297,000, or $0.64 per diluted share (EPS). This compared to consolidated net income of $6,008,000, or $0.73 EPS, for the prior quarter and $5,727,000, or $0.69 EPS, for the same period a year ago.





The net income decrease compared to prior periods was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses.





Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $17,807,000, compared to $17,846,000 in the prior quarter, and $17,241,000 in the same period a year ago. The decrease from the prior quarter is attributable to a Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) rate cut in December-2024 that lowered the yield on certain variable rate assets, and there were 2 fewer days of interest accruals. In spite of the December-2024 FOMC rate cut, the net interest margin increased to 4.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 4.00% for the prior quarter and 4.09% for the same period last year, partially due to a decline in deposit interest expense. Average cost of funds decreased to 0.79% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 0.86% for the prior quarter and increased from 0.68% for the first quarter of 2024. The higher average gross loan balance, and upward repricing of loan yields also contributed to the increase in earning asset yield and net interest margin.





Non-interest income was $1,613,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1,430,000 for the prior quarter and $1,519,000 for the same period last year. The increase compared to prior periods was mainly due to positive changes in the fair value of equity securities.





Non-interest expense totaled $12,624,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $11,548,000 in the previous quarter and $11,529,000 in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense compared to prior periods corresponds primarily to staffing expenses and general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios.





Total assets were $1.92 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $23.8 million and $118.6 million from December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Gross loans were $1.09 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.6 million and an increase of $51.4 million over December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The Company’s total deposits were $1.71 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $17.9 million and $101.2 million from December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Our liquidity position remains strong, as evidenced by $209.3 million in cash and cash equivalents balances at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $40.5 million over December 31, 2024.





“Our balance sheet remains strong and although we’ve seen modest loan paydowns this quarter, it represents a very small reduction in gross loans and compares favorably to what we generally expect for the beginning of the year,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO. "We remain committed to delivering steady growth while maintaining a conservative approach to risk management."





Non-performing assets (“NPA”) remained at zero as of March 31, 2025, as they were as of December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of gross loans was 1.05% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.04% at December 31, 2024 and 1.05% at March 31, 2024. Given industry concerns of credit risk specific to commercial real estate, management has performed a thorough analysis of this segment as part of the CECL credit risk model’s ACL computation, concluding that the credit loss reserve relative to gross loans remains at acceptable levels, and credit quality remains stable.





Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company will open its 19



th



branch location in Lodi later this year.





For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit





www.ovcb.com





.





This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.











Contact:







Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty











Phone:







(209) 848-2265











www.ovcb.com

























