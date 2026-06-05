Oak Valley Bancorp Gains 26% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Oak Valley Bancorp OVLY shares have gained 25.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.7% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including BayCom Corp BCML and CVB Financial Corp. CVBF. Shares of BCML and CVBF have rallied 17.5% and 7.6%, respectively, in the same time frame. OVLY benefits from a strong loan portfolio, healthy net interest margin, excellent credit quality, diversified fee income and expanding franchise presence.



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A Key Look Into OVLY’s Business Operations

Oak Valley Bancorp, founded in 1990, is the parent company of Oak Valley Community Bank, a California state-chartered, FDIC-insured institution that began operations in 1991. The bank provides commercial banking services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses across California’s Central Valley and Eastern Sierra regions through 19 full-service branches. Its offerings include business and personal deposit accounts, commercial and real estate loans, SBA lending, consumer financing, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant services, wire transfers, ATMs and other treasury services. Lending activities focus primarily on commercial real estate, commercial business loans, SBA programs and consumer credit, supported by conservative underwriting standards, independent credit reviews, collateral requirements, and ongoing portfolio monitoring. Real estate loans represent the majority of the portfolio, with strong loan-to-value ratios helping mitigate market risk.

Oak Valley Bancorp’s Key Tailwinds

Oak Valley Bancorp’s primary driver is the continued expansion of its earning asset base, particularly within its loan portfolio. Gross loans increased to approximately $1.1 billion at March 31, 2026, while interest and fee income from loans rose to $15.1 million during the quarter. The company benefited from both portfolio growth and the upward repricing of loans, which supported higher net interest income despite a lower-rate environment.

Another important tailwind is the company’s strong net interest margin and favorable funding profile. Net interest income increased by $1 million year over year to $18.8 million, while net interest margin improved to 4.12% from 4.09% in the prior-year period. Although the Federal Reserve reduced rates during 2024 and 2025, Oak Valley successfully lowered certain deposit costs while maintaining attractive loan yields. The bank’s large base of noninterest-bearing and low-cost deposits continues to provide a competitive funding advantage.

Credit quality remains a significant strength and tailwind for future performance. Non-performing assets represented only 0.23% of total assets, while non-performing loans accounted for just 0.40% of total loans as of March 31, 2026. The bank reported only one non-accrual loan, and management stated that overall credit quality remained stable. Furthermore, the allowance for credit losses covered non-performing loans by more than 282%, indicating a substantial reserve cushion.

Oak Valley also benefits from diversified sources of non-interest income and ongoing franchise expansion. Non-interest income increased 21% year over year, aided by higher debit card transaction fees, increased earnings on bank-owned life insurance, and a special dividend received from the Federal Home Loan Bank. Additionally, the company continues investing in branch expansion, including its newer Lodi location, to strengthen market penetration across California’s Central Valley and Eastern Sierra regions.

Finally, the bank’s solid capital position and shareholder-focused strategy provide a favorable backdrop for sustained value creation. Shareholders’ equity remained above $206 million, while the company continued generating consistent quarterly earnings of approximately $5.3 million. Management emphasized its strategy of operating as a well-capitalized, profitable, and independent community bank focused on enhancing shareholder value and efficiently utilizing capital.

Challenges Persist for OVLY’s Business

Oak Valley Bancorp remains highly exposed to commercial real estate lending, which represents the vast majority of its loan portfolio, making it vulnerable to weakening property values, tenant demand fluctuations, and broader economic slowdowns. Credit risk has increased modestly, evidenced by a non-accrual commercial real estate loan and higher provisions for credit losses. Deposit balances declined during the quarter, while competition for deposits across the banking industry remains intense. Rising operating expenses, including personnel, occupancy, technology and regulatory costs, could further constrain profitability and growth.

Oak Valley Bancorp’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, OVLY is trading at 1.37X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 1.38X. However, the metric remains higher than that of the company’s peers, BayCom Corp (1X) and CVB Financial (1.2X).



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Conclusion

Despite pressures from its sizable commercial real estate exposure, intense industry-wide deposit competition and rising operating costs, Oak Valley Bancorp benefits from continued loan growth, a strong net interest margin, stable asset quality, diversified fee income sources, ongoing market expansion initiatives, and a solid capital base, supporting its ability to generate sustainable earnings and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with OVLY’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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