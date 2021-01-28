Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (OVLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (OVLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OVLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVLY was $15.42, representing a -19.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.25 and a 43.84% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

OVLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OVLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.68.

