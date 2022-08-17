Oak Street Health Drops 5% Following Pricing Of 7 Mln Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare services provider Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) are down more than 5% Wednesday morning at $25.69.

The company today announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 7 million shares by a selling stock holder at $25.75.

Oak Street Health will not receive any proceeds from the offering, the company said.

The offering is expected to closed on August 19.

OSH has traded in the range of $13.29-$54.14 in the past 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.