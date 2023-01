(RTTNews) - Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) shares are gaining more than 28 percent on Tuesday morning trade on reports that CVS Health Corp is exploring the acquisition of Oak Street. The company has not responded to the Bloomberg report on Monday.

Currently, shares are trading at $28.47, up 26.14 percent from the previous close of $22.57 on a volume of 3,784,410.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.