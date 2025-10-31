Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $1.50 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $6.83 million from $5.99 million last year.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.88 Mln. vs. $1.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $6.83 Mln vs. $5.99 Mln last year.

