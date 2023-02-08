Oa Eagle Group Investors Cuts Stake in Eagle Point Credit (ECC)

Fintel reports that Oa Eagle Group Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.47MM shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC). This represents 1.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 21, 2018 they reported 1.43MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 67.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eagle Point Credit is $12.58. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $11.04.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Point Credit is $134MM, an increase of 18.54%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58.

Fund Sentiment

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Credit. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 13.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ECC is 0.1712%, a decrease of 31.7013%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 8,073K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 5,822,727 shares

Enstar Group holds 333,066 shares

Bard Associates holds 273,156 shares

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 146,736 shares

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 106,261 shares

Eagle Point Credit Declares $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 10, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $11.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.60%, the lowest has been 6.67%, and the highest has been 46.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.00 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

Eagle Point Credit Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, primarily through investment in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

