O3 Mining Raises Funds for Québec Projects

O3 Mining (TSE:OIII) has released an update.

O3 Mining has successfully completed the issuance of 40,000 flow-through units, raising $76,800 in a private placement following strategic investor participation. This marks the completion of two financings in 2024, amassing a total of $22,895,666, strengthening the company’s exploration and development plans for its properties in Québec.

