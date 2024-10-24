News & Insights

Stocks

O3 Mining Raises Funds for Québec Projects

October 24, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

O3 Mining (TSE:OIII) has released an update.

O3 Mining has successfully completed the issuance of 40,000 flow-through units, raising $76,800 in a private placement following strategic investor participation. This marks the completion of two financings in 2024, amassing a total of $22,895,666, strengthening the company’s exploration and development plans for its properties in Québec.

For further insights into TSE:OIII stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OIIIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.