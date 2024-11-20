O3 Mining Launches Kinebik Project Drilling Campaign

O3 Mining (TSE:OIII) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

O3 Mining has launched an ambitious 8,000-metre drilling campaign at the Kinebik Project located along the Casa Berardi trend, known for its rich gold deposits. This marks the first drilling at Kinebik, aiming to explore and validate promising mineral targets within the area. The project is a key part of O3 Mining’s strategy to expand its exploration footprint in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

For further insights into TSE:OIII stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.