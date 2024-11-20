News & Insights

O3 Mining Launches Kinebik Project Drilling Campaign

November 20, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

O3 Mining (TSE:OIII) has released an update.

O3 Mining has launched an ambitious 8,000-metre drilling campaign at the Kinebik Project located along the Casa Berardi trend, known for its rich gold deposits. This marks the first drilling at Kinebik, aiming to explore and validate promising mineral targets within the area. The project is a key part of O3 Mining’s strategy to expand its exploration footprint in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

