O3 Mining Advocates for Sustainable Practices

May 27, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

O3 Mining (TSE:OIII) has released an update.

O3 Mining Inc. has reaffirmed its commitment to responsible mining by ensuring its Harricana project in Val-d’Or, Québec, will respect sensitive local areas such as the golf course and groundwater catchment zones. The company is engaging with community organizations to find sustainable alternatives to mining exploration, while continuing to advance its flagship Marban Alliance project. O3 Mining’s dedication to sustainable practices has been acknowledged with recent sustainability awards in Québec and Canada.

