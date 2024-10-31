O3 Mining Acquires Lac Esther Property

O3 Mining (TSE:OIII) has released an update.

O3 Mining Inc. has expanded its Kinebik Project by acquiring the Lac Esther property from Midland Exploration, strengthening its presence along the Casa Berardi trend. This acquisition aligns with O3 Mining’s core exploration strategy and facilitates further exploration drilling in the region. The transaction involves a cash consideration and a net smelter return royalty for Midland.

