O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for O2Micro International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$13m ÷ (US$116m - US$17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, O2Micro International has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for O2Micro International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From O2Micro International's ROCE Trend?

O2Micro International has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 13% on its capital. In addition to that, O2Micro International is employing 21% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Bottom Line On O2Micro International's ROCE

Overall, O2Micro International gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 190% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

