O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering O2Micro International is for revenues of US$80m in 2022, implying a chunky 16% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of US$0.037 in 2022, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$96m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24 in 2022. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding O2Micro International's prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

NasdaqGS:OIIM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 30% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.3% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - O2Micro International is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for O2Micro International dropped from profits to a loss this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that O2Micro International's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on O2Micro International, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards O2Micro International, like its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other warning signs we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.