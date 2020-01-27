O2 Czech Republic Q4 net profit jumps 16.7% y/y

Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic raised net profit by 16.7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, beating expectations, as operating expenses dropped, data in company's results showed on Monday.

