O2 Czech Republic beats profit estimates in third quarter

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR on Friday reported a larger-than-expected 16.8% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by cost savings as the coronavirus pandemic bites.

The company said TV and mobile data revenue were growth drivers although the mobile segment was still impacted by lower handset sales and roaming traffic.

Revenue edged up 3.1% year-on-year to 9.95 billion crowns ($440.69 million) in the third quarter, beating estimates in a Reuters poll. Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.5% to 3.54 billion crowns.

Net profit rose to 1.66 billion crowns, above the average estimate of 1.49 billion in the poll.

O2 Czech Republic said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic now hitting the country would hurt its outlook the rest of the year, adding it continued in strict controls of operating and capital expenditure.

Operating expenses fell 6% in the third quarter.

($1 = 22.5780 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.