O2 Czech Republic beats estimates with rise in Q2 profit

PRAGUE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR on Friday posted a 2.9% year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit, beating expectations for a decline as cost savings eased some of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Czech telecoms group said the pandemic hit roaming and handset sales although TV and mobile data buoyed revenue, which was roughly flat at 9.76 billion crowns ($440.31 million) in the quarter, above analysts' estimates but below management expectations.

Net profit rose to 1.41 billion crowns, beating the average estimate of 1.31 billion in a Reuters poll. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.5% to 3.23 billion crowns, also better than expected.

($1 = 22.1660 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

