O Tops Q1 AFFO Estimates, Continues Active Capital Deployment, Ups View

Realty Income Corporation O delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.13, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 by 2.7%.



Total revenues came in at $1.55 billion, rising 12.2% from the year-ago period and topping the consensus mark of $1.50 billion by 3.4%. Portfolio occupancy remained solid at 98.9% as of March 31, 2026, supporting steady cash generation.

O Delivers Higher AFFO on Active Capital Deployment

O’s quarter leaned heavily on capital deployment and underwriting discipline. During the period, the company invested $2.8 billion (or $2.6 billion on a pro-rata basis) at an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.1%. The investment pace reflected a balanced approach across North America and Europe.



Management highlighted sourcing depth as a competitive edge, noting it reviewed roughly $31 billion of investment opportunities in the quarter and closed on about 9% of what it evaluated. The company also deployed about $1 billion into credit investments, including mezzanine financing tied to logistics assets and a pre-leased data center campus, underscoring its effort to remain flexible across the real estate capital stack.



The quarter also benefited from higher interest and dividend income on loans and preferred equity investments, which rose to $70.1 million in the quarter from $34.7 million a year ago, supporting the company’s broader push to invest across owned real estate and credit.

Realty Income Shows Steady Leasing and Portfolio Scale

Realty Income’s operating metrics were supported by its large and diversified net lease platform. Same-store rental revenues for 14,738 properties under lease increased 0.8% year over year to $1.19 billion, reflecting steady rent growth on a constant-currency basis.



Leasing performance also remained favorable. During the quarter, the company achieved a rent recapture rate of 103.4% on re-leased units, with new annualized base rent of $73.3 million compared with prior annual rent of $70.9 million on those same units. As of quarter-end, the company owned or held interests in 15,571 properties leased to 1,786 clients across 92 industries, with a weighted average remaining lease term of about 8.7 years.

O’s Expense Profile Includes Higher Interest Burden

While revenue growth was strong, O’s income statement reflected meaningful expense lines typical of large, acquisitive REITs. For the quarter, interest expense was $291.9 million, up from $268.4 million in the prior-year quarter, while general and administrative expenses increased to $58.9 million from $44.0 million in the prior-year period.

Realty Income Maintains Liquidity and Leverage Targets

Balance sheet positioning remained a key focus as Realty Income scales investment volume. As of March 31, 2026, the company had total available liquidity of $3.9 billion on a pro-rata basis, including cash, revolving credit availability and unsettled ATM forward equity, net of commercial paper borrowings. Net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAre stood at 5.2X, within management’s targeted leverage range.



Subsequent to quarter-end, the company issued $800 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due April 2033 and executed a cross-currency swap on $500 million of proceeds into euros, producing a blended coupon rate of 4.16%. Realty Income also closed a $693.9 million unsecured term loan due January 2036 at a 4.91% fixed rate, with a related swap contributing to an effective blended borrowing rate of 4.34%.

O’s Private Capital Platform Deepens Funding Options

O continued to emphasize diversification of its equity sources beyond public markets, positioning private capital as a complementary, multi-vertical “ecosystem.” A major development was the strategic partnership with Apollo, which included a $1.0 billion equity investment for a 49% interest in a newly formed joint venture holding an existing portfolio of 492 retail properties contributed by the company.



The company also pointed to progress at its U.S. Core Plus Fund, completing a cornerstone capital raise of $1.7 billion during the quarter. Management indicated the capital was nearing full deployment and discussed base management fees expected to run a bit more than $10 million annually once fully drawn. Alongside the Apollo relationship and the GIC partnership focused on construction financing and build-to-suit commitments, these structures broaden O’s “buy box” while aiming to add capital-light fee income.

Realty Income Raises 2026 Outlook on Strong Start

Realty Income lifted its 2026 AFFO per share guidance range to $4.41-$4.44 from $4.38-$4.42, with the updated range implying projected annual per share growth of 3% to 3.7%. The company also increased full-year investment volume guidance to $9.5 billion (at 100% ownership) from $8.0 billion, citing an active pipeline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 AFFO per share is pegged at $4.45, which is a tad above the company’s guided range.



Other guidance components were adjusted as well. Management maintained same-store rent growth guidance of 1.0%-1.3% and continued to expect occupancy of approximately 98.5% for 2026. Lease termination income expectations were raised to $45-$50 million from $30-$40 million, while the credit loss outlook was lowered to approximately 40 basis points of rental revenues, driven by better visibility and continued strength across the portfolio.

O’s Zacks Rank

Realty Income currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Realty Income Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Realty Income Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Realty Income Corporation Quote

Performance of Other Retail REITs

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $1.88, up 10.6% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82. Total revenues of $341.08 million increased 10.3% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $333.8 million.



Federal Realty’s results were supported by strong leasing momentum and higher comparable property operating income. Federal Realty signed 101 comparable retail leases spanning 649,078 square feet, delivering cash rent spreads of 13% for the quarter.



Regency Centers Corporation REG reported first-quarter 2026 NAREIT FFO per share of $1.20, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 0.8%. However, the metric increased 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Regency Centers’ total revenues came in at $412.5 million, up 8.3% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $400.9 million by 2.9%. Regency Centers’ results were aided by continued leasing traction, as reflected in same-property NOI growth of 4.4% year over year.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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